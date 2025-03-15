Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Kylian Mbappe at the double! France star inspires crucial comeback win as Carlo Ancelotti's side float to the top of La Liga after sinking the Yellow Submarine

The Spanish giants' Galactico inspired his side to a crucial victory at Villarreal to go three points clear at the top of La Liga

Kylian Mbappe's clinical brace secured Real Madrid a 2-1 comeback win at Villarreal to return to the summit of La Liga on Saturday.

Madrid, who left Vinicius Junior on the bench, were on the back foot from the off as former Newcastle United man Ayoze Perez forced Thibaut Courtois into a good low save.

The Spain international looked to have fizzed a strike into the bottom corner but the Belgian keeper got a big, strong hand to it.

The visitors' resistance ended in the seventh minute, however, when captain Juan Foyth tucked the ball home from close range after Madrid failed to deal with Alex Baena's corner.

Out of nowhere, Madrid equalised 10 minutes later when Mbappe fired through a crowd of bodies after Brahim Diaz's effort was initially saved by Diego Conde.

Los Blancos showed their ruthless side when the Frenchman grabbed his 20th La Liga goal of the season as he curled a lovely effort into the corner in the 23rd minute.

Courtois then came up trumps for his team just before the break as he showed his athleticism to push away Nicolas Pepe's goalbound effort.

Villarreal should have pulled level shortly after the break but Foyth couldn't keep his close-range volley underneath the crossbar.

The Yellow Submarine kept pushing for an equaliser and were a whisker away from getting it, only for Perez to rifle a shot just over the bar.

Madrid held on for a hard-fought win as they won at Villarreal for the first time in La Liga since 2017. All eyes will now be on who comes out on top when second-placed Barcelona, who have two games in hand on Carlo Ancelotti's team, visit third-positioned Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Estadio de la Ceramica...