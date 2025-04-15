Real Madrid warned off making Bruno Fernandes transfer move as legendary former striker tells La Liga giants Man Utd star isn't 'viable' & that defenders should be the priority
Madrid are reportedly willing to make a huge offer for the United captain, but a former Los Blancos star thinks they should look elsewhere.
- Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Real Madrid
- But Fernando Morientes has warned against a deal
- He believes defenders should be the priority