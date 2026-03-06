Getty
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate becomes Real Madrid's top target as Borussia Dortmund star drops down La Liga giants' list of targets
Los Blancos shift focus to Liverpool defender
Madrid have drastically altered their summer transfer strategy, identifying Liverpool defender Konate as the key man to bolster their backline, according to reports. The French international has surged to the top of the shortlist at the Santiago Bernabeu as the club prepares for a significant defensive shake-up.
The move comes as Los Blancos look to future-proof a squad that could see the departures of veteran duo David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. While the club had previously cooled interest in the former RB Leipzig man, a series of missed opportunities elsewhere has seen Florentino Perez and his recruitment team return to the table for the Premier League star.
A change of plans in the Spanish capital
Madrid’s pursuit of Konate has been reignited by a lack of alternatives in the market. The club notably missed out on Marc Guehi, who joined Manchester City in January, and Dayot Upamecano, who recently committed his future to Bayern Munich.
This development has had a direct impact on Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck. According to BILD, the German international is no longer at the top of the Spanish club's wish list as they pivot toward securing the Liverpool man instead.
Solving the defensive puzzle
A major factor in this strategic shift is the financial feasibility of the operation. Konate's current situation at Anfield makes him an attractive proposition for the Madrid hierarchy compared to the steep costs associated with other elite targets.
While Dortmund would likely demand a fee in the region of €40 million for Schlotterbeck, Konate represents a much more economical solution. The former RB Leipzig defender would be available on a free transfer this summer, allowing Madrid to allocate their budget to other areas of the pitch.
Looking ahead to a crucial summer
The urgent need to recruit a top-class centre-back is growing due to concerns about the fitness of Rudiger and Alaba. The veteran duo's unavailability this season has led to speculation that they may not be offered contract extensions before their current deals expire in June - with the pair having made just 17 La Liga appearances combined.
While Madrid's management will continue to work behind the scenes regarding Konate's transfer, Alvaro Arbelo's men will continue their struggles on the pitch this season. Los Blancos have suffered two consecutive league defeats, leaving them four points behind leaders Barcelona. Madrid will now aim to return to winning ways when they travel to Celta Vigo.
