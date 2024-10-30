Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of SpainGetty Images News
Suraj Radia

Real Madrid stars Jude Bellingham & Vinicius Jr lead tributes as death toll rises amid devastating flash floods in Spain

Real MadridLaLigaJ. BellinghamVinicius Junior

Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior led the tributes for victims of the huge flash floods across Spain, which have killed around 100 people.

  • Overnight storms led to flash floods across Spain
  • Death toll confirmed as more than 95 people
  • Large number of matches this week cancelled
