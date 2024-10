This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Valencia have reportedly asked to postpone their La Liga fixture against Real Madrid amid flash flooding that has killed at least 62 people in Spain. Torrential rains have hit southern Spain

Red weather warnings across Valencia

Red weather warnings across Valencia. Have asked their match against Real Madrid to be postponed