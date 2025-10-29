Getty Images
Ex-Real Madrid star James Rodriguez to be released by financially struggling club with Colombia international to go in search of his 13th team amid MLS links
James Rodriguez’s stint at Leon coming to an end
After just one year in Mexico, James Rodriguez’s adventure with Club Leon is set to end. According to ESPN, the Liga MX outfit have opted not to renew the Colombian midfielder’s contract, which expires at the conclusion of the 2025 Apertura.
The decision reflects both Leon’s financial strain and the team’s poor sporting form. The club currently sit 17th in the league table, having failed to build momentum under head coach Ignacio Ambriz. James, who joined in January 2025 hoping to feature in the Club World Cup, saw that dream collapse after Los Esmeraldas were disqualified from the tournament for ownership regulation breaches.
The 34-year-old scored just three goals in 12 league matches this season and five across 32 total appearances since arriving. His flashes of creativity were overshadowed by inconsistency, as Leon crashed out in the quarter-finals of the Clausura and were unable to find their rhythm in the Apertura. Both parties have agreed that a separation is the best path forward.
James' career of highs, trophies and constant movement
Rodriguez’s potential has never been in question, but consistency has always been an issue for the midfielder. Leon are the Cucuta native's 12th club since he broke through as a teenager with Envigado in Colombia. That spell was followed by a move to Argentina to play for Banfield, before he opted to head to Europe, where he enjoyed spells with Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton.
At his peak, James was among the world’s elite. He won two Champions League titles with Madrid, earned the FIFA Puskas Award in 2014, and claimed the World Cup Golden Boot that same year with Colombia. His stunning goal against Uruguay remains one of the most iconic moments in tournament history.
Yet the last few years have seen him fade from the global spotlight. Short stints in Qatar, Greece, and now Mexico have underlined his struggle to recapture the level that once made him a superstar. Los Esmeraldas had hoped his experience would lift them back into contention, but financial troubles and tactical mismatches left both sides disappointed.
MLS interest grows as midfielder eyes 2026 World Cup dream
Despite the underwhelming spell in Liga MX, James' name still carries weight. Sources close to the player told ESPN that two Liga MX clubs have already made informal contact regarding his availability, while interest from MLS sides could materialise in early 2026. However, James is reportedly hesitant to pause his career for several months in order to wait for the American season to resume.
Remaining in Mexico is seen as the more realistic short-term option, especially with the 2026 World Cup, hosted in the United States, Canda and Mexico, approaching. Staying active and competitive is a key priority for the Colombian international, who still harbours ambitions of representing his country on football’s biggest stage one final time.
James’ next move could define his final chapter
For Rodriguez, the next few months may determine how his storied yet turbulent career will be remembered. Now 34 and approaching the twilight of his playing days, the Colombian faces the difficult task of finding a club that offers both stability and competitive football.
Whether that means remaining in Liga MX or taking on a new challenge in MLS or South America, one thing is certain: this next step could be the defining act of his final years in professional football. After a career filled with unforgettable highs and frustrating lows, James now stands at a crossroads, chasing one last spark before the curtain falls.
