Real Madrid seek damages from UEFA after Super League appeal rejected by court but European body insists rules 'remain fully in force'
Real Madrid secure major legal win in Super League saga
Los Blancos have confirmed their intention to seek financial compensation from UEFA after a key legal ruling went in their favour. The Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed appeals lodged by UEFA, La Liga, and the RFEF, upholding an earlier judgment that found UEFA guilty of breaching EU competition law during the Super League controversy.
The club issued a detailed statement shortly after the verdict, declaring: “Real Madrid C.F. welcomes the decision of the Audiencia Provincial dismissing the appeals formulated by UEFA, the RFEF and LaLiga. The ruling confirms UEFA seriously breached European Union competition law in the Super League case, in line with the ruling of the CJEU, by abusing their dominant position.”
The decision aligns with a 2023 ruling by the European Court of Justice (CJEU), which determined that UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully by blocking the creation of the Super League in 2021. Real Madrid, who remain one of only two clubs still backing the rebranded “Unify League” project alongside Barcelona, view the latest ruling as confirmation of UEFA’s monopoly in European football governance.
‘UEFA seriously breached EU competition law’ - Real Madrid
In their official release, Madrid celebrated the decision as a “landmark moment” that validated their stance throughout the long-running legal dispute. The club added that the judgment “paves the way for substantial claims to compensate for the damages suffered by the club.”
Madrid also revealed that throughout 2025, they held multiple rounds of discussions with UEFA officials to seek reforms across European football. The club claimed these talks were meant to ensure “transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health, and improvements to the fan experience,” including the possibility of “free and globally accessible viewing options such as those used for the FIFA Club World Cup.”
However, according to the statement, “no agreement has been reached,” prompting the club to pursue damages while reaffirming its mission to “continue working for the good of global football and fans.”
This latest development highlights Real Madrid’s determination to reshape football’s power dynamics, positioning themselves as advocates for structural reform in European governance and greater transparency within UEFA’s operations.
‘This ruling doesn’t validate the Super League’ - UEFA responds
UEFA swiftly issued a response after Madrid’s statement, seeking to downplay the significance of the verdict. In its own release, the European body said: “UEFA takes note of today’s judgment by the Madrid Court of Appeal concerning the so-called 'Super League'. This ruling does not validate the abandoned project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA's current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force.”
UEFA further insisted that its revised framework “ensures any cross-border competitions are assessed on objective, transparent, non-discriminatory and proportionate criteria.” The organisation also pointed out that the European Parliament recently reiterated its opposition to breakaway tournaments, stating that such models “endanger the overall sporting ecosystem.”
Despite the setback, UEFA confirmed it will “carefully review the judgment before deciding on any further steps” and reaffirmed its commitment to “the European sports model built on sporting merit, open access, solidarity and the protection of the football pyramid.”
From 2021 Super League chaos to 2025 court victory
The roots of this legal battle trace back to April 2021, when Real Madrid, Barcelona, and 10 other European powerhouses announced plans for a breakaway European Super League. The competition, spearheaded by Perez, aimed to rival the UEFA Champions League. However, fan protests and political backlash led to the rapid withdrawal of most clubs within days.
In response, UEFA moved to sanction the remaining members, prompting Real Madrid and its allies to launch legal proceedings in Spanish courts. The case escalated to the CJEU, which ruled in 2023 that UEFA and FIFA had abused their dominant position by blocking alternative competitions.
While many of the original founding clubs have distanced themselves from the project, Real Madrid have remained steadfast, arguing the Super League represents a fairer and more financially sustainable model for European football.
Real Madrid prepare damages claim as rift deepens
The Madrid court’s ruling grants Madrid legal grounds to pursue compensation from UEFA, though the scale of the damages remains undisclosed. For now, Real Madrid appear focused on leveraging this legal success to push for further reforms in football administration. As the club stated: “the club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and its fans.”
The verdict also reignites tensions between the club and UEFA, potentially shaping future debates over the governance of European football. While UEFA insists the judgment does not legitimise any new competition, the ruling represents another symbolic victory for Florentino Pérez’s long-term mission to challenge the existing football order.
Whether this translates into a revived push for the “Unify League” or a broader campaign for governance reform remains to be seen, but the battle between Madrid and UEFA is far from over.
