Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has publicly called out the Blaugrana, while the club’s lawyers directly questioned Joan Laporta during his testimony. Perez has been particularly vocal about the integrity of the game, framing the refereeing scandal as the most concerning event in the history of Spanish football. He remains absolutely determined to ensure the issue is not ignored by the relevant governing bodies.

During a recent members' assembly, the Madrid chief made his feelings clear to the supporters and the wider world, stating: "How are we going to forget the biggest scandal in history?" Furthermore, the Merengues requested specific audit reports and financial documents from the period of the payments, a request shot down by the investigating judge. Despite this setback, Madrid's leadership remains undeterred in seeking strict accountability.