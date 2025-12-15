Getty Images Sport
'How can we forget the biggest scandal in football history?' - Real Madrid demand 'justice' over Negreira case as Florentino Perez blasts La Liga & Spanish FA over 'incomprehensible' reaction to Barcelona payments
Negreira case lingers over Spanish football
Perez has delivered a scathing indictment of the state of Spanish football, using the club's annual Christmas toast to reignite the war over the 'Negreira Case'. In a furious address to the media, Perez accused the RFEF and La Liga of abandoning their duty to protect the integrity of the sport, insisting that the "systemic corruption" uncovered by the scandal has likely cost other clubs their top-flight status over the last two decades.
The 'Negreira Case', which centres on payments totalling over €7 million made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira - the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) - between 2001 and 2018, remains an open wound for the Real Madrid hierarchy. While the legal process drags on, Perez made it clear that his club has no intention of letting the matter fade into history, regardless of the pressure from officials to move on.
Madrid alone in fight against Barca, says Perez
Speaking at the traditional festive gathering, Perez began by highlighting the club's financial dominance, citing reports from Deloitte and Forbes that place Real Madrid at the summit of global sport. However, the tone quickly shifted from celebration to condemnation.
"Christmas is a time that invites us to reflect," Perez began. "This club has built its history and its legend. We are the club with the highest income in the world according to Deloitte and the most valuable according to Forbes. This has allowed us to live one of our most successful periods in these 15 years, both in football and basketball.
"But Christmas is also a time to reflect. And Madrid's biggest concern is the refereeing situation. As you well know, the extremely serious situation that occurred with the 'Negreira case' for almost two decades deserves justice."
Perez’s frustration was palpable as he addressed what he perceives as a conspiracy of silence from the governing bodies. Real Madrid was the only club to initially appear as a private prosecutor in the case, a move that strained relations with Barcelona but one Perez feels was essential.
"It is completely incomprehensible that the institutions have left Madrid alone in this fight," he thundered. "How is it possible that the president of the referees asks us to forget it? How are we going to forget the biggest scandal in the history of football? How can the RFEF and La Liga behave like this? They have a duty to ensure integrity."
Perez questions validity of reports and slams refereeing
One of the key defence arguments from Barcelona has been that the payments were for technical scouting reports on referees. It is an explanation that Perez dismantled with incredulity, pointing to the exorbitant fees and the claim that the supposed end-users of these reports - the coaches - never saw them.
"The 'Negreira case' is the most serious case in football today," Perez continued. "We know that more than 8 million euros have been paid for technical reports on referees. And on top of that, they were never received by the coaches.
"Who can believe that they paid for these reports that the coaches didn't even know existed? It highlights the need for a radical change."
The president did not limit his ire to historical grievances. He drew a direct line between the "systemic corruption" of the past and the refereeing decisions hurting Xabi Alonso's side in the current campaign. Perez referenced the team's most recent fixture, where he felt star forwards Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were denied clear penalties, suggesting a worrying trend is developing this season.
"Yesterday we were refereed by a referee who threatened to take measures against our club on the eve of the Copa final," Perez claimed, referencing a specific official with whom the club has a contentious history. "And it seems that the trips suffered by Vinicius and Rodrygo are not penalties. That's the latest in a long line of this season."
Madrid chief highlights wider implications
Perhaps the most damaging accusation in Perez’s speech was the suggestion that the alleged corruption had tangible, devastating consequences for other teams in La Liga. He invoked the language of the investigating magistrate to drive home the severity of the situation.
"It is possible that some club has been relegated as a victim of the 'Negreira case'," Perez asserted. "Our football has been damaged and justice must be done. Do not forget that the investigating judge of the case described it as systemic corruption. And Barca acknowledged that these payments were made because they were convenient. Why? For what? Madrid will continue to insist, and you in the media play a fundamental role."
