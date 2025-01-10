'We know where to attack Real Madrid' - Barcelona star Inigo Martinez has 'full confidence' ahead of Supercopa de Espana final against Clasico rivals

Inigo Martinez has claimed that Barcelona "know where to attack Real Madrid" ahead of the Supercopa de Espana final against their Clasico rivals.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barca to face Real Madrid in the final

Flick's side won 4-0 in the previous Clasico

Martinez confident they will be triumphant again Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱