Real Madrid have 'acute Barcelonitis!' - Joan Laporta accuses president Florentino Perez & Co of obsession with Barcelona as he fires back over fierce comments on Negreira case

Speaking to reporters, the Blaugrana supremo suggested that Real Madrid’s relentless focus on Barcelona’s legal troubles is symptomatic of a deeper psychological issue within the 'heart' of their fanbase. Far from being intimidated by Madrid's private prosecution in the Negreira case or Perez's public denunciations, Laporta claimed the obsession has now mutated into something chronic.

"Before it was 'Barcelonitis', but now it is 'acute Barcelonitis'," Laporta declared. "I see that Barcelonitis is installed in the heart of Madrid fans."

When pressed on why he believes Madrid have adopted such an aggressive stance recently, Laporta shrugged off the specific legal arguments and pointed instead to the mental state of their rivals.

"Ask them," he retorted. "What I see is that they have acute Barcelonitis, and this suits us fine."

In Laporta’s view, the noise coming from the Bernabeu is actually a positive signal for his own club. He argued that if Real Madrid are spending their General Assemblies dissecting Barcelona’s history and legal battles, they are neglecting their own house.

"It means that they are more worried about us than what they really have to worry about," he added, suggesting that the distraction will ultimately cost Los Blancos on the pitch.

