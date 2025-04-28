This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'There's no time for regrets, we have to prepare for the match against Pumas' - Monterrey's Martin Demichelis determined to move on from Pachuca loss Liga MX Monterrey vs Pachuca Monterrey Pachuca M. Demichelis The Argentinian coach is already focused on Pumas clash after tough loss to Pachuca Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales, and Óliver Torres missed the match due to injury

Monterrey will host Pumas this weekend in a do-or-die match for a spot in the Liguilla

The winner will face Toluca in the quarterfinals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Liga MX MON CUN Match preview