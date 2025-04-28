'There's no time for regrets, we have to prepare for the match against Pumas' - Monterrey's Martin Demichelis determined to move on from Pachuca loss
The Argentinian coach is already focused on Pumas clash after tough loss to Pachuca
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sergio Ramos, Sergio Canales, and Óliver Torres missed the match due to injury
- Monterrey will host Pumas this weekend in a do-or-die match for a spot in the Liguilla
- The winner will face Toluca in the quarterfinals