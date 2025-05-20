Title complete, questions begin: What’s next for PSV and USMNT's Malik Tillman, Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Richy Ledezma?

GOAL breaks down where PSV's four Americans stand after the trophy parade

With six games remaining, PSV were nine points back of Ajax in the Eredivisie. They'd led the Dutch top flight at one point by as much as nine points, but following Ricardo Pepi's injury in the winter, their form fell off a cliff. Heading into the final few matches of the season, a second consecutive title felt like an impossibility.

Yet, there they were on Monday, parading the league title around Eindhoven. It was a comeback or a collapse for the ages, depending on who you ask, and at the center of it all, all season long, were the club's four American stars.

Malik Tillman was spotted enjoying the celebrations, and he more than earned the right to do so. The U.S. men's national team midfielder was one of the Eredivisie's best all season long, calling into question just how long he'll actually be playing in the Dutch league.

Pepi's his injury didn't prevent him from soaking in a second title in as many seasons - well deserved considering he scored 11 league goals in 18 appearances. Same for Sergino Dest, who returned for the home stretch to help PSV's comeback for the title. And then there's Richy Ledezma, who deputized so admirably for Dest during his recovery that he, too, became a vital piece of the PSV puzzle.

Aside from Pepi, who continues to recover from his injury, the other three could be with the USMNT this summer. All four, meanwhile, are commanding discussions about their future. The 2024-25 season was more of the same for PSV: more success, more goals, and more winning. Heading into the 2025-26 season, though, it'll be interesting to see where the club's four Americans will be when it all gets going.