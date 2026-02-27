'I have quite a few problems' - Ex-Barcelona star explains why he is working in local sports shop amid legal and mental health battles

Mathieu says it is thanks to a friend he played with in the Sochaux academy, Loic Loval-Landre, that he was able to leave the house and find work at Intersport after several months in which he suffered mental health problems. The former defender explained that he had reached a point where he needed a structured routine to combat the isolation he felt after his career ended.

"He knew I wanted to leave the house for a bit, I had been doing nothing for a while. We were chatting, and he told me: 'There is a vacant position'," he said.

The transition from the high-intensity environment of top-level European football to total inactivity took a heavy toll on Mathieu's mental state. By taking the retail role, he sought to regain a sense of normalcy and purpose that had vanished since his knee injury in Portugal.