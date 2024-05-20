What pressure?! Mindset that makes Paul Mullin so important to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Phil Parkinson explained by star of Welcome to Wrexham documentary series
Paul Mullin is so important to Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Wrexham because he “thrives” on pressure, says the club’s sports psychologist.
- Striker has become a talismanic presence
- Has scored over 100 goals for the Dragons
- May be asked to take on captaincy duty