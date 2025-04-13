Rob McElhenney Ryan Reynolds WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Premier League promotion push? Wrexham get Championship ‘play-offs’ prediction from ex-Wales international as Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have Red Dragons ‘flying’

WrexhamP. ParkinsonChampionshipLeague One

Wrexham are capable of challenging for a play-off spot in the Championship, says Robbie Savage, with a Premier League push on the cards.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Closing on top-two finish in League One
  • Ambitious co-chairmen will spend again
  • Ultimate goal is to reach the top-flight
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match