Premier League football on Netflix?! Streaming giant eye bid for broadcasting rights that could rival Sky and TNT Sports

The report adds that the latest domestic deals end in 2029, but NPC's one expires a year earlier. That contract is said to be worth $2bn (£1.5bn) and is the Premier League's biggest overseas deal. Bids for the next packages are expected over the next year.

Incidentally, a source told The Times: "The important thing for football – both European-wide and domestic leagues – is that Netflix has shown for the first time that it is interested in buying rights. When you add that to the fact that Paramount has come into the market, it means good news for football because there will be more competition for rights. The Premier League is the most attractive domestic league in the world, so securing some of its rights would be a likely target for both Netflix and Paramount."

