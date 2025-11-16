+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Portugal thump Armenia Getty/Goal
Richie Mills

Portugal player ratings vs Armenia: No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem! Hat-trick heroes Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves lead rout as Seleccao score NINE to secure World Cup spot in style

Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves hat-tricks helped a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal qualify for the 2026 World Cup with an emphatic 9-1 win over Armenia on Sunday. The Seleccao were without their iconic forward following his red card against Ireland, but virtuoso displays from Fernandes and Neves ensured they topped UEFA Group F thanks to a thumping victory.

After their shock loss to Ireland in midweek, Portugal seemed determined to right the wrongs of what happened in Dublin, and it took just seven minutes to ease fans' nerves when Fernandes' free-kick was pushed onto the post by Armenia goalkeeper Henry Avagyan, and Renato Veiga was on hand to head into the empty net. Boos were soon ringing around Sporting CP's stadium, however, when Eduard Sperstian bundled the ball home from close range after the Portuguese defence was cut open in the 18th minute. 

Not long after supporters held a minute's applause for the late Diogo Jota, Goncalo Ramos pounced on a poor back pass by Artur Serobyan to restore the home side's advantage, and less than 90 seconds later, Neves smashed in a first-time beauty from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark. Hopes of a comeback were well and truly over when Neves bent a brilliant curling free-kick in off the bar from 25 yards out to make it 4-1 four minutes before half-time, and moments after Joao Cancelo's effort was deflected onto the post, Portugal were awarded a penalty when Ruben Dias was hauled down in the box, and Fernandes duly dispatched the subsequent spot-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Portugal's relentless march forward continued when Fernandes swept home his side's sixth in the 51st minute after good, determined work from Ramos, and the Manchester United captain had his third goal of the day when he scored his second penalty after substitute Carlos Forbs was felled in the area. The 104th-ranked side in the world, Armenia seemed ready to put this game behind them when Neves grabbed his hat-trick with an acrobatic finish nine minutes from the end, and substitute Francisco Conceicao made it 9-1 at the death.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Estadio do Dragao...

  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-POR-ARMAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Diogo Costa (6/10):

    Was a virtual spectator for the majority of the contest, other than picking the ball out of his net for Armenia's goal. 

    Nelson Semedo (6/10):

    Was guilty of losing his man for Armenia's shock equaliser as he switched off at the crucial moment.

    Ruben Dias (7/10):

    Won his side a penalty just before the interval and led a defence that never really looked troubled, apart from the odd opening. 

    Renato Veiga (7/10):

    Was in the right place at the right time as he calmly headed Portugal into the lead. Will need to face stronger opposition to be a guaranteed starter, though.

    Joao Cancelo (5/10):

    The former Manchester City man was shrugged off too easily for Armenia's equaliser and also made some rash challenges. May need to improve to tie down a World Cup starting spot.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-POR-ARMAFP

    Midfield

    Joao Neves (10/10):

    Rifled in a terrific strike from 18 yards out to give Portugal a two-goal cushion and then backed that up with an even better goal, this time with a sumptuous free-kick. Scored a classy third for one of the best hat-tricks you are likely to see.

    Vitinha (8/10):

    The Paris Saint-Germain talisman ran the show in midfield. He danced past would-be tacklers with ease and looked so calm on the ball.

    Bruno Fernandes (9/10):

    Fired in a dangerous free-kick that directly led to Portugal's early opener and took his penalties well with a stuttering run-up. Executed a first-time finish with aplomb for his second, and could have had five goals rather than just three.

  • FBL-WC-2026-EUR-QUALIFIER-POR-ARMAFP

    Attack

    Bernardo Silva (6/10):

    Linked up nicely with his team-mates but left others to rip apart their overpowered opponents. 

    Goncalo Ramos (8/10):

    The striker showed good anticipation and clarity of thought to make it 2-1 with his interception goal and neatly assisted Fernandes as Portugal ran riot.

    Rafael Leao (6/10):

    His pace and power caused Armenia trouble, but he didn't get that many clear-cut chances during his 55-minute outing.

  • Portugal v Armenia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Carlos Forbs (7/10):

    Won his side a penalty not long after being introduced, as his speed and agility came to the fore.

    Francisco Conceicao (8/10):

    Was full of purpose and was a proper livewire off the bench. Worked hard for his goal, which he took very well, to make it 9-1 at the death.

    Joao Felix (5/10):

    Came on for his 50th Portugal cap but didn't do a great deal right.

    Ruben Neves (N/A):

    Didn't have much of the ball.

    Matheus Nunes (N/A):

    Had too little time to make an impression on the game.

    Roberto Martinez (7/10):

    Would not have been pleased with how his team conceded but was clearly delighted by the margin and manner of the victory. His substitutes had a positive impact, too.