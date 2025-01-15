'I'll be on the phone pretty sharpish!' - Paul Mullin vows to pester Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney for another Las Vegas trip if Wrexham achieve promotion to the Championship
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin has vowed to pester Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for another trip to Las Vegas if the team are promoted again.
- Wrexham hoping for promotion to Championship
- Have celebrated recent success with trips to Vegas
- Mullin ready to pester owners for another party