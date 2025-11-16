Phil Foden forced to sell £3.25m mansion with gym, pool and hot tub for cut price after Man City star moved into countryside estate

The home was marketed by estate agents Jackson-Stops and is now "sold subject to contract". Barring any unfortunate mishaps, Foden will be cleared to offload a modern mansion that has its own gym, bar, hot tub and extensive gardens - which currently feature a swing and trampoline.

The luxury dwelling is set down a private road with an electric security date and also has a ground-floor leisure suite. It has served Foden well since he acquired it - as he set up camp next to ex-City team-mate Kyle Walker and antiques expert David Dickinson - but the 25-year-old has also generated unwelcome headlines.

He has already moved to a more secluded area of the countryside with girlfriend Rebecca Cooke and their three children. Foden remains within easy commuting distance of City’s training complex at the Etihad.

