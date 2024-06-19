Trent Alexander-Arnold Phil FodenGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Phil Foden should be on the beach in Ibiza!' - Fans tear into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 plans with England set to name unchanged XI for Denmark clash despite criticism of Man City star & Trent Alexander-Arnold

Phil FodenTrent Alexander-ArnoldGareth SouthgateDenmark vs EnglandDenmarkEnglandEuropean Championship

Fans expressed their anger on social media as Gareth Southgate reportedly plans to start with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Phil Foden against Denmark.

  • Southgate to name an unchanged XI
  • Foden & Alexander-Arnold keep their place
  • Fans enraged over Man City star's inclusion
