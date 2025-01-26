PGMOL left 'appalled' by 'abhorrent' threats and abuse directed at refereee Michael Oliver and his family after controversial Myles Lewis-Skelly red card against Wolves
PGMOL issue statement in response to threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver after Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card.
- Michael Oliver criticised for Lewis-Skelly red card
- Referee and his family sent threats on social media
- PGMOL release statement and open investigation