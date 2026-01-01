Pep Guardiola has surprisingly positive reaction after Man City draw at Sunderland despite falling four points behind Arsenal in Premier League title race

City have less than 72 hours to prepare for their next game at home to Chelsea on Sunday. The match was due to be another reunion between Guardiola and his former assistant coach Enzo Maresca but the Italian was sacked by the Blues on Thursday. According to reports, Chelsea were less than impressed when Maresca informed them that he had held talks with City about replacing Guardiola in the event that the Catalan steps down after 10 years at the club at the end of this season.

City are likely to be without Gonzalez, who was taken off at half-time after needing treatment earlier in the first half. Savinho also had to be taken off early into the second period and Guardiola admitted in his press conference that the Brazilian's injury "does not look good".

The coach admitted that the players were disappointed with the result but he urged them to stay positive and get back to winning ways against Chelsea. He added: "We didn't do what we talked about in the first half but in general it was a really good game. It was better second half, the guys did everything. They are a bit heads down but we have to be heads up because in three days we have a difficult game against Chelsea.

"We created enough chances, we played good second half. The commitment, the desire, the first half was different. We created enough - the two chances from Savinho in the second half, Jeremy [Doku], Josko [Gvardiol], Phil [Foden] and Erling [Haaland]. We had a lot but unfortunately we could not do it."