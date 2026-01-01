Man City player ratings vs Sunderland: Erling Haaland loses his shooting boots in costly draw but super Gianluigi Donnarumma saves help avoid defeat

The Italian made three crucial saves to prevent a frustrating night turning even worse, meaning City trail the Gunners by four points at the top rather than five had they lost. The result interrupted a run of eight wins in all competitions for Guardiola's men but it was always going to be a tall order to win at Sunderland, who are the only team alongside Arsenal to remain unbeaten at home this season.

City have struggled in the north east of England this season, with their last Premier League defeat coming at nearby Newcastle in late November. Since then City have come into their own to give Arsenal a real fright but nothing really went their way here.

Nathan Ake suffered an injury scare with the game a couple of minutes old but he shrugged it off. City then thought they had taken the lead when Bernardo Silva scored but he was fractionally offside. Nico Gonzalez suffered an injury which forced Guardiola to turn to Rodri at half-time, probably earlier than he would have liked in the Spaniard's first proper outing for almost three months. There was another injury setback for the visitors when Savinho was forced off.

His replacement Jeremy Doku managed to stretch the hosts and the Belgian looked the most likely to find a breakthrough. Top scorer, Haaland, however, had a night to forget and blanked for the second successive game against Sunderland, meaning the Black Cats are the only Premier League team who he has faced and not managed to score against.

GOAL rates Man City's players from the Stadium of Light...