Peter McVitie

Pep Guardiola absolutely loses it at Jack Grealish & confronts Arsenal defender Gabriel as Man City boss airs his frustrations following bore draw with Gunners

Manchester CityArsenalManchester City vs ArsenalPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaGabrielJack Grealish

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had a heated discussion with Jack Grealish after Sunday's goalless draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.

  • Guardiola confronted Grealish after full-time
  • Man City boss ranted at England international
  • Then got involved in Haaland-Gabriel discussion

