Getty Images Sport
'After everything I've done...' - Paul Mullin takes aim at Wrexham as striker admits sudden end to starring role for Red Dragons was 'difficult to take'
Mullin on the move again
Mullin became a favourite at Wrexham after playing a key role in the club's rise through the divisions. However, he said an emotional goodbye to the Welsh side in the summer transfer window when a loan was agreed with Wigan. Mullin admitted at the time that he was "sad" to see his time at Wrexham come to an end, but he was back at the club this winter after his deal was cut short. However, Mullin is now on the move again after agreeing another temporary transfer and will see out the 2025-26 campaign at League One side Bradford.
- Getty Images Sport
Mullin takes aim at Wrexham
Mullin has now spoken out about the situation and how hard it has been for him to cut ties with Wrexham. He told reporters: "It’s something I’ve found quite challenging over the last 18 months. It was sort out of the blue, after obviously everything that I’ve done and then getting surgery. It sort of ended from there really. which was difficult to take but that's football you know. It's something that I'm never going to, what's the word, probably never going to accept it because of what happened. It was something I found quite tough, as I say, but that's football, you move on. I've got an opportunity now at a massive club to come and be successful here and write another chapter in my career."
The striker was then asked if he feels he has a point to prove at Bradford and added: "Not so much a point to prove. It's more about myself, I want to be successful so I want to go and do it again and again and again. Obviously when you do end your career you want to have played as many football matches as possible, so I just want to play games and be successful again. I don't really feel I have anything to prove. I'm a professional, I want to compete and that's the main thing."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'Massive opportunity for me' - Mullin
Mullin also looked ahead to the future with Bradford, adding: "It was a massive opportunity for me. I had quite a few clubs who enquired about the situation and I wasn't prepared to leave Wrexham to go there. But I was honoured when this came up to represent such a big club and, obviously, the drive to do well here is something that matches me. It’s an unbelievable place to play football. As I experienced last Saturday as a home player, it was something that I'll remember for the rest of my life. Coming running out there and there's 20,000 fans all cheering for you, coming on the pitch, it's a special feeling. Hopefully I can have it many more times to the end of the season. Expectation and pressure are a privilege. It's something I enjoy. I love playing in those moments and that brings out the best in me. It will be no different here. Obviously, I can use experience of the past to lean on at times, but I'm looking forward to it. I love those challenges and I'm going to stand up and be counted."
Why Wrexham offloaded Mullin
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has revealed he spoke to Mullin about the Bradford move and that he thinks it's a great opportunity for the 31-year-old. He said: "I had a chat with Mulls and I think it's a fantastic opportunity for him. His opportunities here were going to be limited, the front players have all been doing well. He's too good a player not to be contributing somewhere from now until the end of the season. We had a few calls about Mulls but the Bradford thing really excited him so that was a good fit."
- AFP
What comes next?
Wrexham are currently aiming to secure a place in the Championship play-offs as they bid to reach the Premier League. Parkinson's side currently sit in sixth place in the table and take on Millwall on Saturday. A victory would see the Welsh side move level on points with The Lions.
Advertisement