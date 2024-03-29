Wrexham beat MansfieldGetty Images
Richard Mills

Paul Mullin at the double! Wrexham down league leaders Mansfield Town in blockbuster top-of-the-table clash, leaving Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side dreaming of back-to-back promotions

Paul Mullin's brace strengthened Wrexham's automatic promotion push as they beat League Two title rivals Mansfield Town 2-0 at the Racecourse.

  • Wrexham beat Mansfield 2-0 at home
  • Red Dragons stay third in League Two
  • Mullin brace puts them one point off top

