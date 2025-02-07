Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs or Jalen Hurts' Eagles? North American soccer stars from Chucky Lozano to Megan Rapinoe weigh in with Super Bowl LIX picks

Ahead of Sunday's game, GOAL asked people from all over American soccer for their predictions

The Super Bowl is here, and the eyes of the world will be on New Orleans on Sunday night as Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs face Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles. For decades, the Super Bowl has been as much of an event as it is a game. No matter who you are, no matter where you are, Sunday is Super Bowl Sunday, and you'll likely be tuning in.

That thought extends to American soccer, too. All eyes will be on Sunday's game and some of American soccer's top stars, like everyone else, will be glued to their TV. Everyone has some reason to watch, whether that's the game itself, the holiday culture around it or, for some on this list, the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Ahead of the big game, GOAL surveyed a group made up of various familiar faces from American soccer to discuss the upcoming game, their allegiances and what Super Bowl Sunday means to them...