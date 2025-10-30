'One of the best players I’ve ever coached' - Rose Lavelle owns the present while Lily Yohannes signals the future: Stock Up, Stock Down after trio of USWNT friendlies

Various members of the U.S. women's national team said it this week: it seemed like forever since they last saw one another. Nearly four months, to be exact. A lot had changed since that last friendly against Canada on July 2, and, in truth, the USWNT's October camp reflected the fact this team hadn't been together.

It began in frustrating fashion with a 2-1 loss to Portugal, one that served as a wake-up call for this team. Portugal played hard and pressed well, earning their first victory over the USWNT in 11 all-time matches - and handing Emma Hayes' side their third loss of 2025.

The response? A big win a few days later, albeit an imperfect one with a 2-1 scoreline. There was nothing imperfect about their final game of the camp, though, as the U.S. blew past an overmatched New Zealand side, 6-0.

Something of a mixed bag, then, by USWNT standards. There were players who clearly stepped up and made their cases. There will be others who will be looking back at the first Portugal game with some second thoughts. With World Cup qualifying closing in, Hayes continues to sort out her player pool, and the results during this camp will certainly play a part in that pursuit.

Who stood out? Whose stock rose, and whose fell? GOAL takes a look.