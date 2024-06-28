Omari Kellyman: The Aston Villa talent who slipped through Wayne Rooney's grasp, controversially set to join Chelsea's youth revolution

The 18-year-old attacker has all-but completed a £19 million ($24m) transfer to Stamford Bridge - but who is the England youth international?

Chelsea's transfer business has caused eyebrows to creep upwards once again, as the west London club closes in on the unlikely £19 million ($24m) signing of 18-year-old Aston Villa prospect Omari Kellyman - a player with just six senior appearances to his name. But is this a case of the Blues continuing their strategy of snapping up the best young talent around, or something more sinister?

With Ian Maatsen set to move the other way in a separate deal, some sceptics have suggested that Kellyman is simply being used as a pawn by two clubs who are at grave risk of breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and therefore desperate to balance the books before the end of football's financial year and the deadline for compliance, June 30.

Wherever the truth lies, Kellyman's name is in the headlines and he is set to become part of the first-team set-up at Stamford Bridge. But just who is Chelsea's latest teenage recruit? GOAL has you covered...