Enzo Maresca will provide the Pep Guardiola-esque football that Chelsea and Todd Boehly crave - but new Blues boss is a massive gamble as he leaves Leicester with plenty to prove despite promotion

The Italian ticks a lot of boxes, though it remains to be seen if he can do it at the top level after a topsy-turvy Championship campaign

A little over a week removed from Mauricio Pochettino's shock sacking, Chelsea have announced the Argentine's replacement. Over the course of a chaotic few days, Blues fans - many of whom never wanted Pochettino binned in the first place - have been kept on tenterhooks as a string of rather underwhelming names were linked with the top job at Stamford Bridge.

For a while, Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna looked like being the chosen one. But earlier this week, he received a personal phone call from the board informing him that they have opted to go in another direction. Specifically, one place up in the Championship table.

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca is now set to take over in west London, with the Italian signing a five-year contract after leading the Foxes to the second-tier title last season. The appointment has garnered a decidedly mixed reaction, but while there are some doubts over whether Maresca will actually be successful, Chelsea's much-maligned owners and sporting directors have at least stayed true to their plan by targeting the former Parma boss.