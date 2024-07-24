Canada send two staff members home over Olympic drone spying scandal after New Zealand complaint as head coach Bev Priestman steps down from opening game
Canada have sent two Olympic staff members home after spying complaints from New Zealand, with Bev Priestman stepping down from their opening game.
- Silver Ferns preparing to face Canada at Olympics
- Drone spotted flying over training session
- Canada apologise after complaint lodged