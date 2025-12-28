Ollie Watkins hails 'tactical genius' Unai Emery after shock title hopefuls Aston Villa's comeback win over Chelsea

Emery admitted that Villa's game plan was the same in both halves but the difference was Chelsea's high level dropping off. And some fresh legs in the second half really helped.

He told BBC Match of the Day: "We kept the same game plan we had at the first half, but the first half they were playing fantastic. They were dominating. We couldn't get the ball easily. We were defending low, we are defending well. We didn't concede corners, only one corner and they score. But we needed to be passionate and try to keep being resilient and we were speaking after the first half in the dressing room. Normally we could improve like we did because they were pushing a lot in the first half and in the second half we knew we could have our momentum, as well to control the game better than the first half. We were getting better but we needed to change some fresh legs and as well different players. And of course every play in the second half after when they win the match their impact was very fantastic and necessary."

Emery saved special praise for Watkins, who is coming good after a slow start to the season. The former Brentford man now has four goals and an assist in his last five Premier League matches.

The Spaniard added, "He was so, so focused. Keeping the game plan like we planned and doing his tasks, he's normally getting his numbers and today scoring goals is fantastic."