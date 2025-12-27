AFP
Dare to dream! Aston Villa equal centuries-old record with Chelsea comeback as fans sing 'we're going to win the league'
Chelsea and Villa were both in good spirits before Saturday's clash
It was a meeting between two of the Premier League’s finest at Stamford Bridge as third-placed Villa travelled to a Chelsea side who had only just dropped down to fifth following Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on Saturday.
Enzo Maresca’s Blues were looking to stretch a three-game unbeaten run which saw them pick up victories against Everton and Cardiff City in the league and the Carabao Cup respectively, before last Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.
Meanwhile, high-flying Villa were hoping to extend an incredible winning streak which has brought about victories over the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the league, as well as Swiss duo Young Boys and Basel in the Europa League.
Watkins emerges from the substitutes bench to turn game on its head
Looking to build on his equaliser in the draw with Newcastle, Chelsea forward Pedro opened the scoring for the hosts - the Brazil international finding himself in the right place at the right time as captain Reece James’ corner brushed off him and into the back of the net.
Watching a frustrating first half run its course from the substitutes bench, England international Watkins was soon given an opportunity to impress as manager Emery - searching for a way to get Villa back into the game - made three changes on the hour mark.
Known for being an astute tactician, Emery’s tweaks proved decisive as Watkins levelled proceedings just five minutes later - the 29-year-old latching onto a brilliant through ball from in-form Morgan Rogers before stabbing the ball beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
And as Villa pushed for the all-important winner, they were rewarded for their endeavour when Watkins rose highest to head home from Youri Tielemans’ corner, sending the travelling Villa faithful into raptures in SW6.
England striker insists Premier League rivals are 'worried' about Villa
Villa were able to hold onto another previous three points in what is turning into a magnificent 2025-26 season for the club, with those same supporters heard singing ‘We’re going to win the league’ after the full-time whistle sounded in west London.
Following their victory over Chelsea, Villa equalled their all-time club record of 11 consecutive wins - set in both 1897 and 1914. Emery’s charges will have the chance to break that record when they travel to league leaders Arsenal in a mouth-watering clash next Tuesday.
Asked if Villa can go all the way and win the league title this season, match-winner Watkins told Sky Sports after the game: “I feel like teams are worried about us, even if we may not play the prettiest football at times. We're taking each game as it comes and focusing on ourselves really. There's a lot of talk about us and people asking if we can win the title, but it's a long way away. We're just focusing on the next game.”
And hailing Emery as a “tactical genius”, the Brentford striker said of his introduction from the bench: “He (Emery) changed it because Chelsea were going man for man but they had the extra centre-back when we were going long. When I came on in the second half he brought Jadon Sancho and Morgan Rogers on the wing and put Youri Tielemans in the No 10 - so we had an extra man in there. He's a tactical genius.”
Emery plays down talk of Villa competing for the league this season
Emery, who has transformed Villa since his appointment in October 2022, was quick to return to the compliment to Watkins, also telling Sky Sports: “He (Watkins) was so, so focused. Keeping the game plan like we planned and doing his tasks, he's normally getting his numbers and today scoring goals is fantastic.”
However, with his side just three points behind former club Arsenal ahead of the clash between the two teams next week, Emery was quick to play down talk of his Villa side going all the way by claiming their first league title since the 1980-81 season.
Asked if he believes Villa are in the title race with Arsenal and Manchester City, Emery said: “No, 38 matches. If it finishes tomorrow then this match against Arsenal is finishing the league. There is still another 20 matches to play.”
