Ole at the wheel! Why Solskjaer call could drive Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd as England international winger waits on Barcelona transfer decision

Former United defender Pallister, speaking to Hard Rock Bet, has said of Rashford returning to his roots if no permanent deal at Barcelona is done: “You’d have to be inside Marcus’s mind. What were the issues, was it with the manager? His body language in his final year at United didn’t look good. Whether he feels he needs a clean break from that, who knows. He didn’t look happy.

“He grew up at the club, came through the academy, starred for Manchester United from a young age. Would he want to revisit that from Barcelona? I don’t know. There’s talk of Barcelona not taking up the option.

“He worked under Ole and knows about Ole. If he enjoyed his time with him then who knows. He might grab it with both hands. If Ole was back, maybe he’d consider it. I guess it has more to do with managers than it was being at Manchester United. He played well under Ole so maybe if the Barcelona option isn’t there then he would think about coming back.

“It’s difficult. You can’t get away from Marcus not looking happy there in his last year. His body language and performances weren’t great. Whether he can be reinvigorated or re-energised and want to go again in a United shirt remains to be seen.

“Talent-wise, of course you’d want Marcus Rashford. But United have options out wide now with [Matheus] Cunha, [Bryan] Mbuemo and Amad [Diallo]. Whether it’s a priority or whether the club are desperate for, maybe not. I’m not sure.”

