Fletcher oversaw a disappointing 2-2 draw at Burnley in his first game but almost watched his side snatch victory thanks to academy graduate Shea Lacey. The Liverpool-born winger was given his United debut under Amorim at Aston Villa last month but his second appearance was more notable as he hammered the crossbar from outside of the area at Turn Moor and then let fly again in stoppage time, narrowly missing the target.

While Amorim also handed debuts to Fletcher's son Jack and Bendito Mantato as well as fielding Harry Amass, Tyler Fredricson and Chido Obi last season, he used academy players sparingly on the whole. He only turned to the youngsters during an injury crisis this term or as he rotated the squad heavily last term in preparation for Europa League knockout games. Amorim also angered the United fanbase with less than complimentary comments about players including Amass and Obi, and when those players responded by defending their own performances on social media, he said that young players in the club felt "entitled".

Fletcher, who came through the academy himself two decades ago and has another son in the first team squad in Tyler, said the club should be extremely proud of its tradition of blooding youngsters as well as proud of its current crop of players.