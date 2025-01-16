New job for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer! Man Utd legend set for imminent return to management as former striker set to come up against Jose Mourinho in Turkey
Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a imminent return to management and is heading to Turkey to take over at Besiktas.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Solskjaer hasn't had a managerial job since Man Utd exit
- Had turned down several offers in the past
- But is set to return to the dugout with Besiktas