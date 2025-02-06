'Old stuff with dust on it' - Man Utd urged to avoid signing 'tarnished' Paul Pogba for third time as Ruben Amorim is told to bring in players with 'big balls'
Manchester United have been warned off re-signing “tarnished” Paul Pogba, with the Red Devils instead being urged to find players with “big balls”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- World Cup winner available as free agent
- Red Devils told deal would be going "backwards"
- Amorim advised to unearth "hidden gems"