Patrick Dorgu: Why Man Utd see €40m Lecce youngster as an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim's masterplan

The 20-year-old Dane has previously been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Barcelona after impressing in Serie A

Ruben Amorim has made no secret of the fact that the current Manchester United squad is not at the level that he requires to be a success at Old Trafford. Whether it is by bombing out big names such as Marcus Rashford, or dubbing this Red Devils side the "worst in United history", it's clear that the Portuguese wants fresh faces so as to make his vision a reality as soon as possible.

The Red Devils have, unsurprisingly, been linked with a number of players since Amorim's arrival, including plenty from his former club, Sporting CP. But as the rumour mill goes into overdrive entering the final fortnight of the January window, reports are now suggesting that United's first senior signing of the Amorim era might actually arrive from Italy after The Athletic claimed that the Premier League giants have opened talks regarding a move for Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu.

Though far from a household name, Dorgu has impressed plenty in Italy since breaking into the Lecce first team at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign, while a recent switch in position suggests that the Denmark international may be able to find a role in Amorim's favoured 3-4-2-1 formation should he complete a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Article continues below

So who is Dorgu, and does he have what it takes to help usher in a new period of success for United? GOAL has the lowdown on the 20-year-old: