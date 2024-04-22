Revealed: Nottingham Forest never actually asked for 'Luton fan' Stuart Atwell to be taken off VAR duty for Everton clash but demand audio be released after controversial officiating
Nottingham Forest released a statement slamming VAR official Stuart Attwell after seeing their three penalty shouts snubbed against Everton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Forest didn't ask for Attwell to be taken off VAR
- Released a statement on Sunday night
- Clattenburg never approached PGMOL