'Refereeing is in the gutter!' - Nottingham Forest fans outraged after being denied three penalties in crucial clash against fellow Premier League relegation candidates Everton
Nottingham Forest fans were left fuming after three penalty appeals were turned down in their 2-0 loss to relegation rivals Everton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Everton beat Forest 2-0 at Goodison Park
- Visitors have three penalty shouts rejected
- Fans fume over decisions on social media