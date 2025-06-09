'Nothing is better' - Emotional Cristiano Ronaldo puts international honours above all else after claiming UEFA Nations League glory with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo ranks international honours above club prizes, with the all-time great saying there is "nothing better than winning for Portugal".
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Won domestic & continental titles at club level
- Now a two-time Nations League winner
- Broke down in tears after victory over Spain