'It's not fair!' - Wrexham told success is only due to 'billionaire owners' Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as League One boss sends out dire warning
Wrexham have been told their success is only down to “billionaire owners” Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with their financial advantage “not fair”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood co-owners at the helm in North Wales
- Big investment has aided meteoric rise
- Many rivals unable to compete on level footing