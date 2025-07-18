'To win it all' - Noni Madueke reveals his Arsenal goals and admits he wants to help the Gunners 'take that next step' to silverware N. Madueke Arsenal Transfers Premier League Chelsea

Noni Madueke has revealed he wants to "win it all" and help Arsenal "take that next step" to silverware. The Gunners shelled out £52 million (€60m/$69.9m) for the winger, who has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium. The transfer was finalised on Friday, sending a clear message about the Gunners' ambitions for the upcoming season.