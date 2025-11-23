Non-league club commit to refunding away fans after 600-mile round trip to watch 7-0 thumping

Eastbourne manager Tommy Widdrington addressed the defeat in an emotional post-match interview, openly acknowledging the scale of the setback. He said: “Embarrassed. Embarrassed is my first emotion. I think it’s a long, long time, if ever, that I felt that most of the people that were on the pitch, not all of them, but most of them on the pitch, allowed, a good side by the way, Torquay are the best side I’ve seen in this division this season by some distance, but they allowed them to get into a stride that we found it difficult to break back, you know, get back into it.

“So, whilst we had chances to score goals, we should have scored them, three or four ourselves, but we should have scored more than the seven that we did. And that was ultimately because we did it, in my opinion, on real weak-minded people.”

Speaking on his plans with the squad, Widdrington added: “Well, the plan was to give them a rest because they’ve had a hell of a long period of Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday. But to be honest with you, I mean, I’m so, my head’s going round and round at the minute, and it’s like, I’ve got long enough on the bus to think about it, I suppose.”

The Eastbourne boss stressed that major changes may be required after such a damaging performance. He added: “But we’ve just got to have a change of strategy, and whether that’s a personnel change as well as a change of strategy, then that’s something that the book stops for me.”

Widdrington then turned his attention to the travelling supporters and made clear he felt a personal responsibility. He said: “Yeah, and listen, I never, ever, ever apologise to supporters because that’s what they are, the supporters. And I know the people of Eastbourne, and they paid a horn and cash to come here. I’m telling you now, they’ll be reimbursed for that one way or another. It’s unacceptable that we put on that performance for people who have travelled five, six hours. Some of them have come down for the weekend, and we have just royally ruined it, certainly ruined mine.”