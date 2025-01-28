'Nobody is acting' - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry rubbishes suggestion he 'puts on a face' for CBS Sports' Champions League show alongside Kate Scott, Micah Richards & Jamie Carragher
Thierry Henry has rubbished any suggestion that he, Kate Scott, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards are “acting” on CBS Sports’ Champions League show.
- Show is proving to be ratings winner
- Panel encouraged to relax & enjoy themselves
- Occasional chaos is considered to be a good thing