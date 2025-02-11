Neymar Al-Hilal 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'No longer capable' - Al-Hilal chief aims another brutal dig at Neymar following Brazilian superstar's departure for Santos after just seven games for Saudi Pro League side

NeymarSaudi Pro LeagueTransfersAl HilalSantos FC

Al-Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada has aimed a brutal dig at Neymar following his release, claiming that the Brazilian is “no longer capable” of performing.

  • South American struggled with injuries
  • Contract in the Middle East terminated
  • Returned to his roots in native Brazil
