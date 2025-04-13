Nightmare for Kylian Mbappe! Real Madrid superstar shown straight red card for horror challenge against Alaves with French star facing ban in huge blow to Los Blancos' title hopes
Kylian Mbappe was shown a straight red card in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Alaves on Sunday for an awful challenge.
- Mbappe sent off for awful tackle
- Left Madrid down to 10 men in first half
- Los Blancos trying to cut gap to Barcelona