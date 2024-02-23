Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 2023-24Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Nicolas Jackson explains why other strikers may 'not want to come' to Chelsea and reveals how he's taking inspiration from Karim Benzema

Nicolas JacksonKarim BenzemaChelseaPremier LeagueEFL CupTransfers

Chelsea's under pressure striker Nicolas Jackson has revealed that he thinks that other strikers 'may not want to come' to Chelsea.

  • Jackson understands why strikers don't want Chelsea
  • Club have had multiple high-profile strikers fail
  • Compares his situation with Benzema and Real Madrid

