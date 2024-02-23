Nicolas Jackson explains why other strikers may 'not want to come' to Chelsea and reveals how he's taking inspiration from Karim Benzema

GettyAditya GokhaleNicolas Jackson explains why other strikers may 'not want to come' to Chelsea and reveals how he's taking inspiration from Karim BenzemaNicolas JacksonKarim BenzemaChelseaPremier LeagueEFL CupTransfersChelsea's under pressure striker Nicolas Jackson has revealed that he thinks that other strikers 'may not want to come' to Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJackson understands why strikers don't want ChelseaClub have had multiple high-profile strikers failCompares his situation with Benzema and Real Madrid