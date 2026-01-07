AFP
Neymar signs longer Santos contract extension than expected with one eye on returning to Brazil squad for 2026 World Cup
Santos desperate to extend Neymar's stay
When Neymar returned to Santos at the start of 2025, after his Al-Hilal contract was terminated, the club's board were, naturally, thrilled to bring their superstar home. Last year had its ups and downs, but ultimately, the former Barcelona ace was instrumental in keeping the Brazilian giants in the top-flight. The Brazil international would have been out of contract at the end of 2025, and that led to links with Flamengo, but club president Marcelo Teixeira was having none of it.
In December, he said, "Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive. Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence."
Neymar to remain at Santos
After much anticipation, Santos confirmed on Tuesday that Neymar had penned an extension to the end of 2026. The previous expectation was that the veteran would sign a deal up until this summer's World Cup but it seems he wants more time to prove his worth at Santos. Neymar, who is recovering from an operation on his knee, admitted he has an "intense love" for the Brazilian giants and that there is nowhere else he'd rather be.
He said, "2025 was a special and challenging year for me. Moments of joy and overcoming, which I was only able to face thanks to your love. An intense love, which I also feel and try to show in each game with the Sacred Mantle. 2026 has arrived and the destination could not be different. Santos is my place. Here I am at home, safe and happy. And it is with you that I want to conquer the dreams that are missing."
Ancelotti fires Neymar warning
Neymar will go down as a Brazilian great, especially after he masterminded his country's 2016 Olympic Gold win in football at the Rio Olympics. However, reputations count for little with Carlo Ancelotti in charge of the national side. Late last year, the former Real Madrid boss said he doesn't "owe" anyone a place in his squad for the upcoming World Cup.
He told reporters, "If we talk about Neymar, we have to talk about other players. We have to think about Brazil, which can be with Neymar or without Neymar, with other players or without other players. The definitive list we will make after the FIFA date in March. I understand very well that they are very interested in Neymar, I want to clarify that we are in December, the World Cup is in June, I will choose the team that will go to the World Cup in May. If Neymar deserves to be, if he is well, better than someone else, he will play in the World Cup and period. I don't owe anyone a debt."
What comes next for Neymar?
While Neymar continues with his rehab after his arthroscopy, Santos are set to take on Gremio this weekend in the Campeonato Paulista. When he is back fit, he won't have long to earn a spot in Ancelotti's Brazil squad, but that is undoubtedly what he will have his sights set on, having not played for his country since 2023.
